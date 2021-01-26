BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Marathon will be run on Monday, October 11, Columbus Day, if road races are allowed then under the Massachusetts reopening plan, the Boston Athletic Association announced Tuesday.

Road races are not permitted to resume until Phase 4, when most of the public is fully vaccinated.

The B.A.A. said additional details including field size, registration dates, safety measures and protocols, and runner requirements “are forthcoming.”

The plan must also be approved by the eight cities and towns on the marathon route from Hopkinton to Boston.

“We announce the 2021 Boston Marathon date with a cautious optimism, understanding full well that we will continue to be guided by science and our continued collaborative work with local, city, state, and public health officials,” Tom Grilk, President and C.E.O. of the B.A.A., said in a statement.

“If we are able to hold an in-person race in October, the safety of participants, volunteers, spectators, and community members will be paramount.”

The 2020 marathon was initially moved from April to September and then later canceled because of the pandemic.

The B.A.A. said more than 16,000 runners finished the virtual 2020 race. They had ten days to cover 26.2 miles in one continuous run to earn their marathon medal and become an official finisher.

A virtual race option will also be offered again this fall, the B.A.A. said Tuesday, adding that details are still to come.

The Boston Marathon draws about 30,000 runners each year.

“I’m filled with hope, as we set our sights on October for the running of the 125th Boston Marathon. We have a ways to go before we’re out of the woods, but guided by sound judgement and the advice of our public health experts, I am hopeful that we’ll get to enjoy the return of one of Boston’s most storied traditions this fall,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement.

“We will continue to work with local partners and the B.A.A. to monitor the situation and remain hopeful that the 125th Boston Marathon can take place this October,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.

For more information on the 2021 Boston Marathon, visit the B.A.A. website.