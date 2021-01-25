FOXBORO (CBS) – New England Patriots captains Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater are proud and very happy their close friend Tom Brady is going back another Super Bowl. “I’m so happy for Thomas and all he’s accomplished. He’s a tremendous human being first and foremost,” Slater said.

Devin McCourty said his leadership in the locker room is why Tampa Bay has been so successful. “The presence he brings to a team like Tampa. He signs there with no off-season, none of that and he gets there and next thing you know he ends up at the Super Bowl. I think speaks volumes of his play and leadership and presence in the locker room,” McCourty said.

McCourty says he’s so proud of for both of his former teammates now playing for Tampa Bay. “For me I put him and Gronk in the same category to play that many years for two guys to play so great and watch them go somewhere else it was cool watching any friend do that,” McCourty said.

Slater said playing with Brady was an incredible experience. “You don’t see athletes like this come around in any sport all that often. He brings a unique sense of belief to the locker room,” Slater said.

Both Slater and McCourty played with Tom Brady for 10 years creating their own dynasty and incredible legacy in Foxboro. “Obviously you still wish it was here and I wish I was headed to the Super Bowl next week too but it’s a great thing to see two friends do that,” McCourty smiled.

They are also not surprised by the way Brady carried himself after the NFC Championship. “The moment he had with his son after the game sums it all up. After the game he steps aside and says enough questions for me and I think that’s the cool part for us who were his teammate he just wants to win. He doesn’t care about the accolades he just wants to win championships,” McCourty said.

Slater said Brady’s family is so important to him. “I know there’s nothing more important to him than his family. It’s always good to have that health perspective. Our families give the strength to carry on each day,” Slater said.

Former Patriot and teammate Christian Fauria is amazed at Brady’s achievements at the age of 43. “The respect I have is that I know how hard it is. I played 13 years. Having the discipline to keep himself mentally and physically in check and sacrificing family and friends because there’s only one way to do it,” Fauria said.

And now Brady has a chance to do it again against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

“I’m rooting for him and Tampa to get the championship,” McCourty said. “It’s crazy never in NFL history has a team hosted the Super Bowl and played in it. And this guy goes to Tampa for one year and breaking a record. I think it’s going to be a great game. It will fun to watch as a fan.”