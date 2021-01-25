WESTON (CBS) – A 30-year-old man from Ashland died early Monday morning in a violent car crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Weston.
State Police said the man, who has not been identified, was driving a Toyota Camry eastbound on the Pike just before 2 a.m. when he slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer on the off-ramp to Route 95.
The driver’s side of the car ended up stuck under the right rear side of the trailer.
“The tractor-trailer and Toyota continued to travel a short distance together before the Toyota broke free of the trailer,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement. “The truck stopped in the left lane and the Toyota came to rest in the right lane just beyond it.”
Weston firefighters used the Jaws of Life to get the driver out of the mangled wreckage. He was rushed to Newton-Wellesley Hospital where he died.
The truck driver, a 39-year-old man form Frankfort, New York, was not hurt.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.