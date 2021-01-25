BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts National Guard is headed back to Washington, D.C. The state announced Monday that up to 700 Air and Army National Guard members will be going to Washington “in the coming days” to support the Secret Service, per Gov. Charlie Baker’s orders.
The request for assistance was made by the Department of Defense, National Guard Bureau and the Secret Service. The troops would stay in the national’s capital through Feb. 23.
The state said this mission is separate from the 500 members who went to D.C. to secure the Capitol for President Joe Biden’s inauguration following the Jan. 6 riot. Those guard members returned to Massachusetts over the weekend.
Former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate is scheduled to start Feb. 8. CBS News reports that U.S. officials believe the threat from domestic extremists remains high.
The Guard is taking coronavirus precautions including pre-departure screenings, COVID testing and mandatory mask wearing. All soldiers and airmen will have individuals rooms to stay in while deployed, officials said.