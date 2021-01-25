BOSTON (CBS) – The coronavirus curfew for businesses and the stay-at-home advisory are officially over in Massachusetts.
The stay at home hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. ended Monday morning and the 9:30 p.m. closing time for businesses like restaurants and gyms is now lifted.
The 25-percent capacity limit remains in place until Monday, February 8.
Phase 3, Step 2 businesses will remain fully closed.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,750 new confirmed COVID cases and 67 additional deaths in the state on Sunday. That’s down from 4,935 new cases and 80 deaths reported Friday.