BOSTON (CBS) — There’s new information on the state’s second mass vaccination site at Fenway Park. The Red Sox and CIC Health announced the ballpark will officially start administering shots to eligible recipients starting Monday, Feb. 1.
Fenway will be vaccinating 500 people a day to start, but the hope is to quickly get up to administering thousands of shots per day.
Starting Thursday, eligible residents can click here to sign up online for an appointment at Fenway.
Fenway was announced as the state’s second mass vaccination site, following Gillette Stadium. The Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel in Danvers and Springfield’s Eastfield Mall have also been announced as mass vaccination sites.
“Throughout its history, Fenway Park has been a gathering place for more than just baseball, and we are honored to now open our gates as a safe location in the City of Boston for our community to receive the COVID-19 vaccination,” said Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy in a statement.