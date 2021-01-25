BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,477 new confirmed COVID cases and 45 additional deaths in the state on Monday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 479,402 while the total number of deaths is 13,889.
There were 78,650 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 4.82%.
There are 1,955 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Monday, which is an increase of nine since Sunday. There are 418 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 92,035 active cases in Massachusetts.