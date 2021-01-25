BOSTON (CBS) – 2021 has been a little underwhelming for snow in southern New England. Through late January, Boston has only recorded 0.3 inch. For context sake, through the first three weeks of the year, Boston averages more than 10 inches!

It is still winter after all and Tuesday will provide our next chance for flakes. While not groundbreaking, it’s at least some measurable accumulation.

TIMING:

The snow should begin after 4 p.m. Tuesday for those in Worcester County. Interstate 495, Route 128, and eastern Massachusetts will have to wait an additional hour before the flakes arrive. Through the evening and overnight hours, it will come down at a steady rate. The bulk of the accumulation will occur after midnight. Snow showers continue through Wednesday morning’s commute but should taper by the mid-morning hours.

ACCUMULATION:

A widespread 1-to-3 inches is going to be likely with this event. Elevation will play a role in the totals leaving the Worcester Hills in the higher end of the accumulation. That said, even parts of southeastern Mass. (Bristol and Plymouth counties) have a chance of seeing similar values.

IMPACT:

Wednesday morning’s commute will be the slowest travel times. Non-treated surfaces will likely be a hassle due to the light accumulation. Even with plowing and treating of main roads and highways, travel will be slick as temperatures remain below freezing early on.

A secondary wave will rapidly intensify in the western Atlantic on Thursday. A few ocean-enhanced snow showers may come of this for coastal Massachusetts. The main result will be a digging of arctic air on Friday and into the upcoming weekend. Afternoon highs are expected to only be in the 20s from Friday to Sunday.