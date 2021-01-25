WRENTHAM (CBS) – Prosecutors have upgraded charges against 54-year-old Dean Kapsalis of Hudson to murder after an apparent road rage incident last week in Belmont.
On January 19, police found 35-year-old Henry Tapia from Boston on Upland Road, suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to Mass General Hospital where he died.
Investigators said Tapia had been in an argument with Kapsalis moments earlier. Both men got out of their vehicles, and Kapsalis allegedly then got back in his.
Witnesses told police they heard Kapsalis yell a racial slur at Tapia, a Black man, before getting back in his truck and allegedly running him over.
Following his arrest, Kapsalis was ordered held until a Monday hearing. During that appearance, prosecutors charged Kapsalis with murder.