BOSTON (CBS) — For a very, very long time, Tom Brady had a trademark pregame routine. When he’d take the field at Gillette Stadium, with Jay-Z’s “Public Service Announcement” blaring, he’d trot the length of the field and let out a primal scream in the southeast corner of the stadium.
Now, the outfit may have changed, but the routine remains strikingly similar.
Brady was, naturally, quite excited when he took the field for warmups on Sunday for the NFC Championship Game in chilly Green Bay. And he let it show with his usual pregame roar. Check it out:
TB x GB | Tom Brady takes the field at Lambeau “Let’s go!!!” #GoBucs #TBvsGB pic.twitter.com/JUM79UhOnl
— Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) January 24, 2021
Without tens of thousands of fans inside the stadium, it was perhaps his most audible shout yet.
Brady and the Bucs earned their spot in the NFC title game in Green Bay after beating Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints last week. In his first season with the Bucs, Brady threw 40 touchdowns (his second-highest single-season career total), helping Tampa improve from 7-9 a year ago to 11-5 this season. With Brady under center, the Bucs won their first playoff game since 2002.