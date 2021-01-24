BOSTON (CBS) – Lawmakers will soon be faced with the decision on whether or not to convict former President Donald Trump during his Senate impeachment trial.
WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller was joined by New York Times senior correspondent Mark Leibovich, a Newton native, to discuss the Senate trial, which is expected to take place in early February.
Leibovich recently wrote that Trump still has a “determined army of followers.” But Keller wondered if after recent hits to Republican power during the Trump years, would some members of the party prefer to convict and prevent him from running again?
“No question. One of these people might be Mitch McConnell, who based on what he said publicly seems very open to thinking very seriously for convicting him after he was impeached, which would stop him from running for president again,” said Leibovich. “It would be a big relief to a lot of elected Republicans, but it would also be a massive risk given that so many Republicans, a very strong majority, are extremely loyal to Donald Trump and probably wouldn’t vote for anyone else.”
The pair also discussed how Joe Biden rose from struggling primary candidate to win the presidency.
