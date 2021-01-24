BOSTON (CBS) – If Tom Brady wins a seventh Super Bowl, he won’t just be adding another ring to his collection. He’d be adding a good chunk of change to his bank account as well.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV, Brady will earn a total of $1 million in incentives.
Brady would earn $500,000 if the Bucs beat Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.
A win in the Super Bowl would earn Brady another $500,000.
Schefter reported that Brady has already earned $1.25 million in incentives during Tampa’s postseason run.
Brady snagged $500,000 for making the playoffs, $250,000 for a wildcard victory over the Washington Football Team, and an additional $500,000 for a win in the divisional round versus the New Orleans Saints.
Brady and the Bucs take the field for the NFC Championship Sunday at 3:05 p.m.