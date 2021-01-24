MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS/AP) — New Hampshire has started its latest vaccination phase a bit ahead of schedule. Registration opened Friday for roughly 325,000 people over age 65, those with multiple medical conditions, corrections workers and those living or working in facilities for people with developmental disabilities.
The first appointments were supposed to be Tuesday but instead, some were able to get vaccinated as early as Saturday, state officials said.
On Friday afternoon, Governor Chris Sununu said nearly 150,000 people signed up to be vaccinated.
Perry Plummer, who has been appointed to oversee vaccine distribution in the Granite State, said everyone who registers this week will get an appointment.
“That may be April or March but we’ll move them up as vaccines become available,” Plummer told WBZ-TV on Friday. “It might be a while but they’re in the system.”
New Hampshire receives 17,000 doses a week. State officials said they’ll continue to put pressure on the federal government to come through with more doses because at this pace it could take five months to get everyone vaccinated in this phase.
