CARROLL, N.H. (CBS) – A Massachusetts woman was seriously injured after crashing her snowmobile into the trees while riding in New Hampshire on Saturday.
It happened around 3 p.m. on the Corridor 11 snowmobile in Twin Mountain.
The 52-year-old woman from Dudley was riding with family members. She lost control while going up an incline and was thrown from the machine.
The woman’s husband called 911 and families members attended to her until help arrived.
Firefighters brought her out of the woods with a tracked ATV. She was then taken by ambulance to Littleton Regional Hospital with serious injuries.
New Hampshire Fish and Game said a mechanical malfunction may have contributed to the crash.