CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:New Hampshire News, Snowmobile Crash

CARROLL, N.H. (CBS) – A Massachusetts woman was seriously injured after crashing her snowmobile into the trees while riding in New Hampshire on Saturday.

It happened around 3 p.m. on the Corridor 11 snowmobile in Twin Mountain.

The 52-year-old woman from Dudley was riding  with family members. She lost control while going up an incline and was thrown from the machine.

A woman is brought to a waiting ambulance after a Twin Mountain snowmobile crash. (Image Credit: New Hampshire Fish and Game)

The woman’s husband called 911 and families members attended to her until help arrived.

Firefighters brought her out of the woods with a tracked ATV. She was then taken by ambulance to Littleton Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said a mechanical malfunction may have contributed to the crash.

CBSBoston.com Staff