BOSTON (CBS) – Some students at Boston University return to in-person classes this week, despite pushback from some.
More than 150 teachers, staff and students at the School of Public Health are demanding their graduate courses be held online.
Boston University says they’ve put all necessary safety measures in place.
But some students are still hesitant to head back.
“Yes, I’d love to be in classroom, I love the face to face time, but safety is my priority right now,” said student Dani Brooks.
The Boston Herald reported the school has already denied the group’s petition for online-only classes to start the semester.