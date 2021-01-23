GORHAM, N.H. (CBS) – A skier was rescued on Mount Washington in New Hampshire on Friday after he was buried by an avalanche.
In a Facebook post, the Mt. Washington Avalanche Center said the skier was “swept into and under the moving debris and lost skis and poles” at around 3 p.m. on Friday.
As the snow flow stopped, the center said the skier “found himself buried face down, fortunately with his head very near the surface, but the rest of his body buried by two feet or more of debris. He was unable to move but could raise his head for a breath.”
The skier who was buried was with another skier who ultimately alerted others at the rescue cache. Soon, bystanders helped dig out the skier, and later Hermit Lake and Harvard Cabin caretakers, along with snow rangers, helped him get out safely.
“Please, please, please, read the forecast carefully, take an avalanche class, travel safely, and carry the proper equipment. Life is too short already!” the center wrote in their post.
An avalanche warning will remain in place on Mount Washington until early Sunday.