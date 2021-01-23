BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Red Sox have now made two noteworthy free agent signings over the last two days.

One day after signing super utilityman Kiké Hernández to a two-year, $14 million contact, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Saturday that Boston and right-hander Garrett Richards are in agreement on a one-year, $10 million deal. The team has not announced the deal, as it is pending a physical, according to Passan.

Starter Garrett Richards and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a one-year, $10 million deal, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 23, 2021

The 32-year-old has made 187 combined appearances for the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres over his career, with 128 coming as starts. Overall, Richards has posted a 47-41 record with a 3.62 ERA.

Originally drafted by the Angels, Richards made his big league debut with the team in 2011. In 2014, which was arguably his best year on the mound, the righty went 13-4 with a 2.61 ERA. Ironically, his season ended when he suffered a knee injury while covering first base during a game at Fenway Park against the Red Sox.

He made 32 starts the following season, going 15-12 with a 3.65 ERA, but has struggled with injuries ever since. Following the 2015 campaign, he has logged just 198.2 combined innings.

After battling injuries in 2016 and 2017, he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2018. Richards was then signed by the San Diego Padres in December of 2018.

He made three starts in 2019 before shuttling between the rotation and bullpen for the Padres in 2020. Overall, he made 14 appearances and 10 starts, registering a 2-2 record with a 4.03 ERA. He also was a part of the Padres postseason roster as a reliever.

Richards could join a Red Sox rotation that is projected to include Eduardo Rodriguez, Nathan Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta and Martin Perez at the start of the season.