GARDNER (CBS) — Gardner Police opened a criminal investigation into two emails that appeared to be from a Gardner Public Schools email account. The email “contained threats against a school with racial phrases” and was sent to more than 5,000 people.
Police said they began receiving calls about the email at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.
A second email was sent around 1 a.m. to the same group of people containing a specific date that a threatened incident would take place and “extremely graphic images that appear to be taken from the internet.”
Police said the schools are secure and no threats have been found at this time.
“We want to apologize for the graphic content of this email,” Gardner High School posted on Facebook. They said they are working with the police.