BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,330 new confirmed COVID cases and 75 additional deaths in the state on Saturday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 472,175 while the total number of deaths is 13,777.
There were 112,391 total new tests reported.
As of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.17%.
There are 2,055 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Saturday, which is a decrease of 43 since Friday. There are 418 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 92,193 active cases in Massachusetts.