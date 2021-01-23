BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Celtics depth chart has taken another hit.
The Celtics announced on Saturday that rookie point guard Payton Pritchard will be off the court for at least two weeks after suffering a Grade 1 MCL sprain in his right knee during Friday’s loss against the Philadelphia 76ers.
#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Cleveland:
Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery rehab) – OUT
Aaron Nesmith (low back spasms) – DOUBTFUL
Payton Pritchard (right MCL sprain) – OUT
Jayson Tatum (Health & Safety protocols) – OUT
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 23, 2021
Pritchard left the game in the second quarter after Jaylen Brown fell into his leg. He did not play the rest of the game.
The 26th pick in last year’s NBA draft had started the season strong for Boston. He is averaging 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 42.5 percent from 3-point range in 14 contests.
Prior to joining the Celtics, Pritchard spent four years at the University of Oregon. He was named the 2020 Pac-12 Player of the Year and was awarded the Bob Cousy Award as the nation’s best point guard.
Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He remains in the NBA’s health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19. Boston will also be without second-year forward Romeo Langford, who hasn’t played this year after getting offseason surgery on his right wrist. In addition, rookie forward Aaron Nesmith is doubtful for Sunday’s game with lower back spasms.
The Celtics, who are now 8-6 on the season, look to end a three-game losing streak against the Cavs.