BOSTON (CBS) – They say variety is the spice of life and there’s a lot of different things going on this week. Here are some of the top picks on our To Do List, starting with a winter walking tour of Concord.

CONCORD WALKING TOUR

The tours are brand new this year and available for groups of four or more. There are a few options to choose from including a historic tour, a “Little Women” tour, or a bike tour.

visitconcord.org/visit/visitor-center/

When: Time and date by request

Where: Concord Visitor Center, 58 Main Street, Concord, Mass.

Cost: $20 adults, $15 youth and senior citizens

OUTDOOR FIRE PIT

Reserve an outdoor fire pit at Arsenal Yards in Watertown. It’s a cozy way to relax after you shop or eat takeout from local restaurants.

During certain time slots on Fridays and Saturdays there will also be live music.

arsenalyards.com/events

When: Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Arsenal Yards, 485 Arsenal Street, Watertown

Cost: $2 donation fee per person

CURLING IN BOSTON

Or, try curling at the Liberty Hotel at their outdoor iceless rink.

Packages for groups of up to six include time on the rink, hot chocolate, snacks and instructions for those who are new to the sport.

eventbrite.com/e/curling-at-the-liberty-hotel-tickets

When: Multiple dates and times

Where: Liberty Hotel, 215 Charles St., Boston

Cost: Tickets starting at $65

BOSTON WINE FESTIVAL

And the Boston Wine Festival, the nation’s longest running food and wine festival, is back for its 32nd year. Various dinners and receptions will be held at the Boston Harbor Hotel now through March.

bostonwinefestival.net

When: Now through March 27

Where: Boston Harbor Hotel, 70 Rowes Wharf, Boston

Cost: Prices vary