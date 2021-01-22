BOSTON (CBS) – They say variety is the spice of life and there’s a lot of different things going on this week. Here are some of the top picks on our To Do List, starting with a winter walking tour of Concord.
CONCORD WALKING TOUR
The tours are brand new this year and available for groups of four or more. There are a few options to choose from including a historic tour, a “Little Women” tour, or a bike tour.
visitconcord.org/visit/visitor-center/
When: Time and date by request
Where: Concord Visitor Center, 58 Main Street, Concord, Mass.
Cost: $20 adults, $15 youth and senior citizens
OUTDOOR FIRE PIT
Reserve an outdoor fire pit at Arsenal Yards in Watertown. It’s a cozy way to relax after you shop or eat takeout from local restaurants.
During certain time slots on Fridays and Saturdays there will also be live music.
When: Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Arsenal Yards, 485 Arsenal Street, Watertown
Cost: $2 donation fee per person
CURLING IN BOSTON
Or, try curling at the Liberty Hotel at their outdoor iceless rink.
Packages for groups of up to six include time on the rink, hot chocolate, snacks and instructions for those who are new to the sport.
eventbrite.com/e/curling-at-the-liberty-hotel-tickets
When: Multiple dates and times
Where: Liberty Hotel, 215 Charles St., Boston
Cost: Tickets starting at $65
BOSTON WINE FESTIVAL
And the Boston Wine Festival, the nation’s longest running food and wine festival, is back for its 32nd year. Various dinners and receptions will be held at the Boston Harbor Hotel now through March.
When: Now through March 27
Where: Boston Harbor Hotel, 70 Rowes Wharf, Boston
Cost: Prices vary