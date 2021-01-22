NFL Exec: Inviting 7,500 Healthcare Workers To Super Bowl Is Meant To 'Bring A Bit Of Joy To Those Who Have Saved So Many Lives'Peter O'Reilly Executive Vice President of Club Business and League Events for the NFL says the league wanted to honor and celebrate healthcare heroes while using the platform of the Super Bowl to educate people on the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Close But No Profar For Red SoxThe Red Sox are expressing a lot of interest in a number of free agents this offseason. But that interest hasn't led to any actual deals for the ballclub.

MLB Hall Of Famer Hank Aaron Dies At Age 86The baseball legend died Friday at the age of 86 years old the Braves announced via their Twitter account.

Gordon Hayward: 'No Regrets' On Time In Boston, Despite 'Unfortunate' CircumstancesDespite the way things played out, Hayward -- now a very wealthy Charlotte Hornet -- said he has no regrets regarding anything that's happened in his career since deciding to sign with Boston.

Alabama Hires Bill O'Brien As Offensive CoordinatorA member of Bill Belichick's coaching tree is joining Nick Saban in Alabama.