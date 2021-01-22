BOSTON (CBS) — Unemployment in Massachusetts ticked back up in December after several months of decline, according to the latest numbers. The state’s rate went up 0.7 percentage points to 7.4%.
The Bureau of Labor estimated that Massachusetts lost 600 jobs in December after gaining about 12,600 in November. Gains were seen in professional and business services, trade, transportation, utilities, construction, manufacturing and financial opportunities, but losses occurred in leisure and hospitality, education and health services, information and government jobs.
The national unemployment rate held steady at 6.7%.
The coronavirus pandemic has hit the Massachusetts economy hard, with the state losing an estimated 335,400 jobs since December 2019.
Gov. Charlie Baker this announced an easing of coronavirus restrictions that were put in place in November as cases surged. Effective Monday at 5 a.m., the state’s early closure order for businesses and the stay at home advisory will be lifted. Businesses were required to close at 9:30 p.m. under the order.
