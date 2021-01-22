BOSTON (CBS) — If you’ve been waiting for Tom Brady to say anything bad about the New England Patriots, your wait continues. The Buccaneers quarterback has taken the high road every time he’s been asked about his former team, and the Friday before the NFC Championship Game was no exception.

Earlier this week, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians took a little swipe at Bill Belichick and the Patriots, saying that Brady wasn’t allowed to coach in New England — something Arians lets his quarterback do with the Buccaneers. When asked about his coach’s comments during his Friday afternoon press conference, Brady once again had his GPS set for the high road.

“I just try to do the best that I can do; show up every day with a good attitude, work hard and do what my job is,” Brady said of his first year with the Buccaneers. “It’s been fun just being here and I had a great time in New England, too. I’ve had a great 21 years. I’m very blessed and I’m a lucky guy.

“The fact that I’m still playing football is a blessing, and I’ve had a lot of great teammates that I’ve played with over the years and a great group this year.” Brady continued. “That’s the best part about football, all the relationships you have. It’s been a fun year doing it.”

Given his six Super Bowl titles and nine trips to the game, Brady certainly has plenty to offer to a Tampa franchise that hasn’t been to a Super Bowl since 2003.

“I have a lot of experience playing and I like to try to convey a lot of different things that I think can be successful. Whether it be a physical thing to a player, a certain way I see things happening,” he explained. “It’s been a really fun process.”

Brady is getting ready for his 14th Conference Title game, as the Bucs will visit the top-seeded Green Bay Packers with a trip to Super Bowl LV on the line.

“I think everyone knows what’s at stake. You don’t win one game and get here; you have to go through a whole process to do it and our team has done that,” said Brady. “We got through the regular season and put ourselves in a decent position. We won two road playoff games and we have a chance for four quarters of football to get to a home Super Bowl, which would be a pretty cool thing. We worked hard this week still a lot of mental prep to go and we have to be our best Sunday at three o’clock.”