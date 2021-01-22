TEWKSBURY (CBS) – The coronavirus pandemic has forced many people across Massachusetts to work from home, but one town in the state is now hailed as one of the best places to live in the country if you are a remote worker.

Tewksbury was ranked by Money Magazine as one of 10 best places to live if you work from home. It was ranked 10th and was the only New England town on the list.

The number one place to work from home was Reston, Virginia.

“Tewksbury is a great choice for anyone who works from home and doesn’t mind a little cold,” the magazine said in a statement. “And why should you? While commuters here travel an average 34 minutes each way, you won’t need to trudge through the 43 inches of snow a year, much less leave the toasty comforts of your Massachusetts home.”

According to the magazine, 60.1 percent of residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park. They also said that the median home price is around $435,000 and that roughly 80 percent of homes are “owner-occupied.”

In creating its list, the magazine says it looked at 157,000 data points across nearly 2,000 cities and towns in the U.S. The categories under consideration were cost of living, safety, quality of education, share of residents that worked from home pre-pandemic and residents that prioritized a good at-home set-up.

Money narrowed its search by looking at places with populations above 25,000.