REVERE (CBS) – In her 100 years on this earth, Rose Brown has had a lot of big days. And Friday was right up there, as she got her first COVID-19 vaccine shot.

“I hope that we soon see a return to the normal lives we miss so much,” Brown said.

She lives at the Jack Satter House on Revere Beach. And last spring, the pandemic hit this place hard. Brown lost some friends.

But every day during the initial lockdown, her daughter would stand across the street with a big sign, and Brown would stand in the window and wave. That was last spring.

Friday marks a new season and a new start for the residents.

“When I got up this morning, I looked out the window and I saw the beautiful sunrise, and I said to myself, ‘This is going to be a good day,'” Brown said.

Yes, this 100-year-old is the picture of health.

“And I think the mood today is just such joy and relief and hope. That’s what people are feeling,” said Steve Post of the Jack Satter House.

And no doubt, Brown will be back in her window, waving at the passers and on Revere Beach Boulevard.

“I’m a person of the greatest generation. And we’ve gone through a lot of crisis, and we’ll overcome this one too.”