BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are expressing a lot of interest in a number of free agents this offseason. But that interest hasn’t led to any actual deals for the ballclub.
The team just hasn’t been able to seal the deal on numerous players, and you can add infielder/outfielder extraordinaire Jurickson Profar to that list. Profar, who played five positions for the Padres in 2020, is heading back to San Diego on a three-year deal worth $21 million.
The 27-year-old switch hitter was reportedly down to the Padres and the Red Sox when he decided to re-up in San Diego.
Red Sox tried hard for Profar before he agreed with Padres
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 22, 2021
Profar mostly played left field for San Diego last season, but also saw time in center and right field in addition to playing some first and second base. He could have been an ideal utility man for Boston, one who slashed .278/.343/.428 in 56 games last season.
But as was the case with starter Corey Kluber last week, the Red Sox were close but no cigar on Profar.