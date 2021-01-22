BOSTON (CBS) — Some lucky health care workers will soon be able to say, “I’m going to the Super Bowl!” The NFL is inviting approximately 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to Super Bowl LV as guests, a way of thanking and honoring them for their continued extraordinary service during the pandemic.

All of those invited will have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the majority of them will come from hospitals and health care systems in the Tampa and central Florida area. Super Bowl LV will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday, Feb. 7, and will air on CBS.

And although the Patriots won’t be involved, some lucky Patriots fans will get to go to the big game as well. All 32 NFL clubs will select vaccinated health care workers from their communities to attend the game.

Those attending will receive free Super Bowl tickets and gameday experiences directly from the NFL. The league will also recognize health care heroes around the country through a variety of special moments both in the stadium and during the CBS broadcast.

“These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude,” commissioner Roger Goodell said in Friday’s announcement. “We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings.”

There will also be 14,500 additional fans in attendance at Raymond James Stadium.