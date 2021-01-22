BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick is putting the band back together in New England. Matt Patricia is reportedly returning to the Patriots coaching staff.
Patricia will assist the New England staff in a variety of roles, according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe. The former Patriots defensive coordinator was fired as head coach of the Lions in the middle of last season after going 13-29-1 in his two-plus seasons in Detroit.
Prior to his first head coaching job, Patricia was on Belichick’s staff in a number of different roles for 14 seasons, from 2004-2017. He got his start as an offensive assistant in 2004, and worked his way up to defensive coordinator, a position he held from 2012-17. In 2016, the Patriots defense allowed the fewest points in the NFL.
My understanding is Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia are working out a role similar to what Mike Lombardi's was in New England. Again, still a work in progress, but Patricia is expected to work on projects, be a resource to Belichick.
Should be interesting.
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 22, 2021
Patricia won three Super Bowls during his first run with the Patriots, including a pair as the team’s defensive coordinator.