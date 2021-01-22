NFL Giving 7,500 Healthcare Workers Free Tickets To Super Bowl LV; An Additional 14,500 Fans Allowed To AttendThere will be fans in attendance at this year's Super Bowl including 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers who will be given free tickets as a thank you for their service.

Julian Edelman Won't Be Retiring This Offseason: 'We're Not There Yet'There have been some rumblings that Julian Edelman may be ready to call it a career. But the Patriots wide receiver said that he's not there yet during his appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast.

Bruins Rally Past Flyers For 5-4 Shootout Win In Home OpenerJake DeBrusk scored the lone goal in a shootout and the Boston Bruins won their home opener with a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

Kemba Walker Will Get More Playing Time In Celtics Rematch With 76ers Friday NightKemba Walker wanted to play more minutes on Wednesday night. He'll get his wish Friday when the Celtics get a rematch against the 76ers.

No Eagles Gig For Josh McDaniels: Philadelphia Reportedly Hires Colts' OC Nick SirianniJosh McDaniels is going to have to wait for another NFL head coaching gig.