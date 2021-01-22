BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,935 new confirmed COVID cases and 80 additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 467,845 while the total number of deaths is 13,702.
There were 105,768 total new tests reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.51%.
There are 2,098 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday, which is a decrease of 54 since Thursday (2,152). There are 426 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 89,433 active cases in Massachusetts.