CARLISLE (CBS) – A startup face mask company in Carlisle is taking a big leap and expanding.
Andrew Trebino and his sister Steph started their business Handy Band out of their mother’s dining room last year when the pandemic hit and Andrew lost his software sales job.
The “Handy Band Face Mask” wraps right around your wrist when you are not wearing it. The idea is you never forget it when you leave the house.
His sister, the accountant, loved it so much she quit her job and joined the team.
They have now signed a deal with Logomark in California. The company will manufacture and market custom printed masks. They hope this helps get them into arenas and stadiums across the country.
Adults mask cost $12 and they are washable.
For more information go to HandyBandFaceMask.com.