Bills-Chiefs Preview: Patrick Mahomes Says He's Cleared To Play In AFC ChampionshipPatrick Mahomes has reportedly cleared concussion protocol, as the Bills and Chiefs get ready to battle for the AFC Championship.

Matt Patricia Returning To Patriots Coaching StaffBill Belichick is putting the band back together in New England. Matt Patricia is returning to the Patriots' coaching staff.

Tom Brady Takes High Road When Asked About Not Being Able To Coach In New EnglandIf you've been waiting for Tom Brady to say anything bad about the New England Patriots, your wait continues.

NFL Exec: Inviting 7,500 Healthcare Workers To Super Bowl Is Meant To 'Bring A Bit Of Joy To Those Who Have Saved So Many Lives'Peter O'Reilly Executive Vice President of Club Business and League Events for the NFL says the league wanted to honor and celebrate healthcare heroes while using the platform of the Super Bowl to educate people on the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Close But No Profar For Red SoxThe Red Sox are expressing a lot of interest in a number of free agents this offseason. But that interest hasn't led to any actual deals for the ballclub.