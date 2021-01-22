MERRIMACK, N.H. (CBS) — A car lost control and crashed through a guard rail in Merrimack, New Hampshire on Friday, State Police said. It happened on F.E. Everett Turnpike south around 7:45 a.m.
The driver, Donald Quiet, 33, of Manchester, had minor injuries and was taken to Elliot Hospital.
N.H. State Police and Merrimack firefighters responded to the scene. They said the guard rail that was pushed into the northbound side of the road and a second car hit the same section of the guard rail.
The driver of the second car was not hurt.
The northbound side of the F.E. Everett Turnpike was closed for 30 minutes while the guard rail was cleared.
State Police said the crash is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it is asked to call NH State Police Trooper E. Torrens at Eric.Torrens@dos.nh.gov.