BOSTON (CBS) — A light and sound show designed specifically for the Hatch Shell will begin on Friday. Starting at 5 p.m., the 15-minute show will run every 20 minutes until 9 p.m.
It runs every night until February 21.
The show, “Hatched: Breaking through the Silence,” celebrates 20 years of partnership between the Esplanade Association and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation.
Hatched features colorful animations, geometric shapes of musical instruments, and visuals of hands tapping and creating sound set to music composed by Maria Finkelmier.
Viewers are asked to wear a mask and maintain social-distancing.