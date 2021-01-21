Dan Campbell Delivers The Most Ridiculous Football Coach Speech Of All Time At Lions Introductory Press ConferenceIs there any reason to believe that things are going to change now that Dan "Muscle Milk" Campbell has been hired to coach the Lions? No! Of course not! But he's going to offer some amazing commentary.

Brad Marchand Says Home Ice Advantage Doesn't Exist This SeasonThe Boston Bruins finally get to play a game on their home ice Thursday night, hosting the Philadelphia Flyers for their TD Garden opener. Of course, it won't feel much like a home game for the Bruins.

Brad Marchand Offers No Sympathy To Capitals Players Punished For COVID-19 Protocols"It's pretty simple to follow the rules," Marchand said.

CBS Sports Set To Air Seven Hours Of Pregame Coverage For Super Bowl LV Across TV, Streaming PlatformsCBS Sports will have seven hours worth of pregame coverage beginning at 11:30 a.m. and leading up to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, February 7.

At Least For One Half In Philly, Kemba Walker Looked Like Kemba WalkerLooking for a silver lining from Wednesday night's Celtics loss to the 76ers? Look no further than Kemba Walker's first half in Philly.