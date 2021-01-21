FOXBORO (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon after touring the mass COVID vaccination site that opened this week at Gillette Stadium.
You can watch it live at 12 p.m. on CBSN Boston in the video above.
Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will join Baker for the update in Foxboro.
The facility at Gillette Stadium opened for first responders on Monday by appointment only.
Later in the afternoon, Baker and Polito will join Sec. of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy at the Statehouse to make an announcement about the COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program.