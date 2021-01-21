WAKEFIELD (CBS) – A man who was shot by police inside a Wakefield home on Tuesday has been charged with murdering his mother before officers arrived.

Timothy Martin, 23, of Manchester, N.H., is accused of killing 61-year-old Pamela Wood, whose body was found in the basement of her Otis Street home.

Police were called to Wood’s house when she didn’t show up for a meeting at work as a public school speech therapist. Firefighters pried a door open, entered her house, and found her dead in the basement.

As police made their way to the basement, Martin allegedly charged at officers while holding a knife above his head. Two officers fired their guns, hitting Martin.

He was rushed to Lahey Hospital and remains there in stable condition.

He is now charged with murder and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. An arraignment will be scheduled at a later date.

Police executed a search warrant and found two knives inside the home.

Five Wakefield Police officers were treated at the hospital as a precaution. They have since been released.

The two police officers who fired their guns have been placed on paid administrative leave, as is standard department policy.