Kemba Walker Will Get More Playing Time In Celtics Rematch With 76ers Friday NightKemba Walker wanted to play more minutes on Wednesday night. He'll get his wish Friday when the Celtics get a rematch against the 76ers.

No Eagles Gig For Josh McDaniels: Philadelphia Reportedly Hires Colts' OC Nick SirianniJosh McDaniels is going to have to wait for another NFL head coaching gig.

Dan Campbell Delivers The Most Ridiculous Football Coach Speech Of All Time At Lions Introductory Press ConferenceIs there any reason to believe that things are going to change now that Dan "Muscle Milk" Campbell has been hired to coach the Lions? No! Of course not! But he's going to offer some amazing commentary.

Brad Marchand Says Home Ice Advantage Doesn't Exist This SeasonThe Boston Bruins finally get to play a game on their home ice Thursday night, hosting the Philadelphia Flyers for their TD Garden opener. Of course, it won't feel much like a home game for the Bruins.

Brad Marchand Offers No Sympathy To Capitals Players Punished For COVID-19 Protocol Violations"It's pretty simple to follow the rules," Marchand said.