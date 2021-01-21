BOSTON (CBS) – Special Olympics New Hampshire is turning its biggest fundraiser into a “Do-It-Yourself” project.
Every year, the Penguin Plunge raises money for more than 3,400 Special Olympics athletes in New Hampshire. During the event, people jump into the icy Atlantic Ocean.
But organizers do not believe the typical plunge is safe this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, so it is making a change.
This year, participants can register online, raise money and then plunge on their own time. They will need to take the icy dip between February 3 and February 7, and adhere to state guidelines in the process.
You can register at https://fundraising.sonh.org/event/penguin-plunge.