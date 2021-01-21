BOSTON (CBS) — Josh McDaniels is going to have to wait for another NFL head coaching gig. The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly going with Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni as the franchise’s new head coach.
Reports had McDaniels and Duce Staley as the favorites to land the Eagles job, but Philadelphia is expected to hire the 39-year-old Sirianni, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo also interviewed for the Eagles job.
McDaniels reportedly interviewed with the Eagles all day on Sunday, but it appears he’ll be back in New England for the 2021 season. That isn’t a bad thing for New England, as the Patriots would have been scrambling to find a new offensive coordinator while also searching for a quarterback of the future.
With Philadelphia filling its head coaching vacancy, the Houston Texans are the only NFL team without a head coach. It has already been reported that former Patriots director of personnel Nick Caserio, now the GM in Houston, will not be bringing McDaniels to Houston this offseason.
Sirianni served as the OC in Indianapolis the last three seasons under Frank Reich, who got the Indy job after McDaniels backed out at the last second.