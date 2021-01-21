BOSTON (CBS) – Nearly 2,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were spoiled at the VA Medical Center in Jamaica Plain after a freezer failed.
Earlier this week, a contractor accidentally unplugged the freezer while cleaning. As a result, 1,900 doses of the vaccine were compromised.
A spokesperson said the freezer was in a secure location and had an alarm system installed. An investigation is underway to determine why the monitoring and alarm system did not work.
“Replenishment doses are in process and we do not foresee disruption of our vaccination effort,” the spokesperson said.