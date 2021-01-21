FOXBORO (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker said the Covid-19 vaccines can’t get to the state from the federal government fast enough. “I would love us to have five times as many doses as we have now but we don’t,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

He’s confident though his team will learn more from the Biden Administration about the distribution process in the coming days.

“The fact that this has been an issue that the president and the vice president and people on their team have talked about almost every day for the last month is a pretty solid indicator that it is going to be a very high priority for them,” said Baker.

Baker says phase one is now open for everyone who is listed as eligible under the category. Phase two could start early next month.

“Sixty five, 75 are at the start of phase two. Phase one is now for all intents and purpose, open and, and we’ll have more to say about that when we think phase, the eagle will land on phase two, the beginning of the week when we hear a little more about the pipeline,” said Baker.

Thursday Governor Charlie Baker toured the mass vaccination site at Gillette Stadium.

“We are very proud to partner with the state once again to continue to provide resources to assist the residents of the Commonwealth,” said Robert Kraft.

“Today we had 1,500 vaccinations distributed we’re going to get up to 5,000 and go well beyond that,” said Dr. Atul Gawande.

Dr. Atul Gawande helped get the vaccine site at the stadium up and running. He was also a Covid-19 adviser to President Biden during the transition. He says this administration will be more transparent with how it handles the pandemic.

“Which includes making sure all the resources are there for vaccine production and distribution and a dramatic scale up over the next weeks to come to get us to 100 million shots in arms,” said Dr. Gawande.