BOSTON (CBS) — More health care workers can now get the coronavirus vaccine in Massachusetts. Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday that all groups in Phase 1 of the state’s vaccination plan are immediately eligible for the shot.
“Today we’re moving ahead with the process of including all groups in Phase 1 of the state’s vaccination plan, including home health care workers and non-covid-facing health care workers,” he said. “These groups are now eligible to receive vaccines.”
The state has already started vaccinating coronavirus health care workers, first responders and those in congregate care settings, such as prisons and shelters.
Those eligible can make appointments at over 150 locations in the state, including the first mass vaccination site at Gillette Stadium.
Those who don’t come into contact with patients, such as back office employees, remote workers and lab researchers, are not part of Phase 1, the state said, and should wait until they are eligible in Phase 2 or 3.
Here is a full list from the state on the new groups that are now eligible for the vaccine. Visit mass.gov/covidvaccine to learn more.
- Home-based health care workers
Including:
- PT/OT/SLP therapists who work with medically complex home students
- Personal Care Attendants (PCAs)
- Home Health, hospice, and home care agency staff performing visits in the home
- Independent Nurses and Continuous Skilled Nursing staff performing visits in the home
- Aging Service agency staff performing regular visits in the home
- State Agency staff performing direct care in the home, including DCF Emergency Response Workers, DMH case managers and DDS care coordinators
- Mental and behavioral health providers providing in home treatment (e.g., ACCS integrated team, PACT, CBHI, ABA, ESP)
- Adult Foster Care and Group Adult Foster Care workers performing work in the home
- Independent Therapists (physical therapists, occupational therapists, Speech & Language therapists) performing work in the home
- Home-Based Respite and Individual/Family Support staff (DDS and DDS Self Directed)
- Health care workers doing non-COVID-facing care, including:
- Dentists/dental students, and dental hygienists (unless routinely working with COVID-19 positive or suspected patients such as Oral Surgeons covering the ER, in which case should be considered COVID-facing);
- Medical and nursing students (unless routinely working with COVID-19 positive or suspected patients, in which case should be considered COVID-facing);
- Inpatient and outpatient physical therapists (unless routinely working with COVID-19 positive or suspect patients, in which case should be considered COVID-facing);
- Interpreters who work in hospitals (unless routinely working with COVID-19 positive or suspected patients, in which case should be considered COVID-facing);
- Behavioral health clinicians not already covered in congregate care or direct care;
- Non-COVID facing Laboratorians;
- Blood donation workers;
- Organ donation procurement worker;
- Hospice/palliative care professionals;
- Non-COVID facing Imaging Professionals;
- Dialysis center workers and patients;
- Audiologists and speech and language pathologists (unless routinely working with COVID-19 positive or suspected patients, in which case should be considered COVID-facing);
- Podiatrists and pedorthists (unless routinely working with COVID-19 positive or suspected patients, in which case should be considered COVID-facing);
- Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) staff;
- SUD treatment program staff (if program is non-residential);
- Asthma and allergy specialists;
- Diagnostic sleep testing center staff;
- Chiropractors
- School nurses (other than those working as vaccinators/testers)
- Members of the clergy (if working in patient-facing roles)
- Acupuncturists