BOSTON (CBS) – Former New England Patriots tight end Ben Watson was among those listed as supporters of Louisiana woman Syrita Steib-Martin, who was among those to receive a full pardon from outgoing President Donald Trump.
Steib-Martin was convicted at 19 years old. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison and about $2 million in restitution for the use of fire to commit a felony.
According to the White House’s pardon announcement, when Steib-Martin was released from prison, she became an advocate for criminal justice reform and founded Operation Restoration, an organization that helps female prisoners after incarceration by providing education opportunities and job placement.
The White House said Steib-Martin’s pardon had support from Watson, Judge Sandra Jenkins of the Louisiana state courts, Sister Marjorie Herbert, who serves as President and CEO of Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans and “many others.”
“With today’s pardon, Ms. Steib-Martin is relieved of the crushing restitution she incurred at such a young age,” the White House said.