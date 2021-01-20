FALMOUTH (CBS) — The Steamship Authority says opening day online bookings are up for the summer 2021, pointing to a strong season for Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard.
“While summer is still many months off and the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 is far from settled, we are optimistic that people have the desire to travel to these beautiful destinations,” said Robert B. Davis, general manager of The Steamship Authority, which provides ferry services to both islands.
The company reported that summer automobile reservations from May to October are up across the board, with the Hyannis/Nantucket line reporting 5,151 reservations, up from 4,717 in 2020, and the Woods Hole/Martha’s Vineyard line reporting 14,997 reservations, up from 14,853 in 2020.
The company has also improved the online reservation system this year, adding a virtual waiting room so customers don’t have to refresh the website and new hardware that has increased processing speeds.
Customers wishing to make reservations at Authority terminals or by phone will be able to do so beginning January 26.
“Although the internet openings represent our largest single day of reservation activity, I want our customers and potential customers to know there are still plenty of available opportunities to book summer travel on board one of our vessels,” Davis said.