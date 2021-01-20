BOSTON (CBS) – The Powerball jackpot grew to $730 million Wednesday, with a cash value of $546 million.
The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night are: 40-53-60-68-69 Powerball 22.
It’s one of two giant jackpots currently up for grabs.
The Mega Millions jackpot grew to $970 million Wednesday morning after there was no winner in Tuesday night’s drawing. The cash option is now $716.3 million.
That jackpot is the third largest prize in American lottery history.
The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.