That means their numerical dates are the same forward and backward. Wednesday is 1-20-21, Thursday is 1-21-21 and the pattern will continue through the 29th.
There will be another string of palindrome states in December, starting with 12-1-21.
According to the Farmers’ Almanac, this is the first palindrome-number Inauguration Day, with the next one occurring in 1,000 years on January 20, 3021.
Palindromes can also be phrases, such as “rats live on no evil star,” “never odd or even” and “a man, a plan, a canal, Panama.” The phrase “A Toyota’s a Toyota” can continue as a palindrome forever, as in, “A Toyota’s a Toyota’s a Toyota…”
Palindrome comes from the Greek words “palin,” which means “again, back” and “dromos,” meaning “running,” according to Dictionary.com. A palindrome, then, is a word or phrase that runs back on itself.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN’s Leah Asmelash contributed to this report.)