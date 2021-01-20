By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — A big name baseball free agent has finally signed. Let’s hope that George Springer’s reported deal will serve as a spring board for the rest of MLB free agency to get up and get going, because this has been one boring offseason.

To say the market has been slow to materialize would be underselling just how dull of an offseason it has been in baseball. But that kind of goes with the rest of the game — slow and boring. According to ESPN, only 21 of the 181 free agents this offseason had come to an agreement prior to Tuesday.

But better late than never, we guess, and now teams can look at the six-year, $150 million deal that Springer reportedly received from the Toronto Blue Jays and get their own offseason wheeling and dealing started. Springer’s deal must have been music to the ears of free agents like Trevor Bauer and J.T. Realmuto, both of whom are awaiting their own $100-million pacts.

Closer to home, hopefully the Red Sox will finally do something this offseason. Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox are far from the only team taking a slow approach to this offseason, but it’d be nice to see something get done. Or at least something that may affect the Major League club.

The fact that it was an outfielder to sign the first big deal of the offseason is important to Boston. The Red Sox are waiting to see what free agent Jackie Bradley Jr. will get by way of offers, and those offers should start to shuffle in now that Springer is off the market. The Red Sox are reportedly still interested in bringing the slick-fielding outfielder back, but they probably won’t overextend to do so. The Houston Astros suddenly need a centerfielder, and have been connected to Bradley Jr. over the last few months.

There have also been lots of trade rumors surrounding Andrew Benintendi, though they seem to have cooled off a bit in recent days. Those could heat up again after teams missed out on Springer.

There’s no guarantee that the Red Sox will do anything of substance this offseason. Thus far they’ve added pitcher Matt Andriese and brought back Martin Perez, moves that aren’t going to move the needle for a team that went 24-36 last season.

But maybe once things get cooking elsewhere, Bloom will see his chance to pounce on whatever he has planned.