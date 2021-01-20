BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,987 new confirmed COVID cases and 78 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 458,089 while the total number of deaths is 13,547.
There were 82,567 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.86%.
There are 2,209 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday, which is a decrease of four since Tuesday. There are 444 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 90,154 active cases in Massachusetts.