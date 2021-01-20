BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is reportedly a favorite to earn the job as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. But he’s got some company, and apparently it’s some stiff competition.
Howard Eskin of 94 WIP in Philadelphia said that the Eagles’ search has come down to McDaniels and Duce Staley.
Staley has been the assistant head coach under Doug Pederson for the last two years, and he’s coached the running backs since 2013. Staley’s history in Philly goes back a long way, as he played for the Eagles from 1997-2003.
Eskin said that players on the Eagles roster have texted owner Jefferey Lurie to support Staley’s candidacy for the job. Meanwhile, according to Eskin, McDaniels remains the favorite of GM Howie Roseman.
“In Duce’s interview he was very through, had some good ideas for coaches, especially offensive and defensive coordinators, both from the pros and from college,” Eskin said. “He has got guys from what I understand he has talked to if he gets the job. He is prepared. From what I understand that has impressed Jeffrey Lurie.”
McDaniels has run the Patriots’ offense since 2012, winning three Super Bowls in that span. He also ran the offense from 2005-08 before leaving to take a head coaching job in Denver.