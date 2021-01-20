BOSTON (CBS) – Brayden Harrington, the boy from New Hampshire who bonded with President-elect Joe Biden during the campaign, will be a part of the inauguration ceremonies.
The 13-year-old will help introduce Biden during the “Celebrating America” special Wednesday night.
Harrington and Biden both stuttered as children and connected several times during the campaign over their shared struggles. In August, Brayden spoke at the Democratic National Convention and later lent his voice to a campaign ad.
According to the Associated Press, Harrington also has a book deal now. A picture story book titled, “Brayden Speaks Up” will be released in August by HarperCollins Children’s Books.